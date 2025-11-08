Nicole Bessick joins BET Africa’s Black Gold: From soap star to boxing champion to drama queen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actress Nicole Bessick is no stranger to reinvention. From starring in major South African soaps to becoming the continent’s first female celebrity boxing champion, Nicole has continually pushed boundaries and now she’s bringing that same energy to BET Africa’s hit drama series, Black Gold.

Nicole’s career has been a journey of discipline, passion and evolution. “I’ve been an athlete my whole life,” she says. “I started figure skating at three and represented my country internationally, so discipline and performance have always been part of my DNA.”

Boxing came later, initially as a way to enhance her acting skills. “I wanted to do my own stunts and bring authenticity to action roles. Somewhere along the line, it became more than training. It became a love affair with the sport, with its rhythm and resilience. That drive to push limits has followed me from soap operas to Netflix and now Black Gold.”

For Nicole, joining Black Gold felt like a full-circle moment. This marks her second project with BET Africa, after Pound 4 Pound.

“Back then I played Crystal Robinson, a gritty convict-turned-boxer. Sasha [in Black Gold] couldn’t be more different sharp, glamorous and precise with her power. Crystal fought with her fists; Sasha fights with her mind. Same power, just in heels,” she explains.

In the series, Nicole plays Sasha Willems, the third piece in the Amandla–Starlight–Sasha trio and Andile’s ex. Sasha left her hometown of Empangeni years ago to work as a croupier on cruise ships, a world that made her razor-sharp. “She’s seen it all, read every bluff, and learnt exactly how people behave when they think no one’s watching. Now she’s back home, using those instincts to help Andile become the best CEO he can be and maybe stirring up more than just business in the process. Everyone thinks Sasha’s back for a short visit ... but she might be back for good.”

Set against the backdrop of KwaZulu-Natal’s legacy, betrayal and power struggles, Sasha is both an outsider and a threat. “She knows too much about people, about Andile, about the games behind the power plays. That makes others uncomfortable. She’s constantly walking the line between helping build something meaningful and being accused of burning it all down.”

Nicole’s preparation for the role was thoughtful. She watched the show from the beginning to study the performances of the cast. “The show has a specific energy grounded, emotionally restrained, but charged beneath the surface. I wanted Sasha to feel authentic but like fresh air entering the room.”

On set, working with a mix of industry legends and close friends made the experience special. “Sharing scenes with Sello Maake KaNcube, Dawn Thandeka King, and Rob Hobbs was a masterclass. And working alongside my friends Nomalanga Shozi and Siphesihle Vazi for the first time was pure joy. There’s an ease and chemistry that translates on screen in a way you can’t fake,” she says.

Nicole is also passionate about the evolution of South African television. “We’re finally telling stories with the nuance they deserve. Productions like Black Gold merge cinematic quality with cultural truth. It’s a powerful time to be in the industry.”

She’s noticed more women taking creative and executive roles. “We’re not just the face of the story any more; we’re shaping it. Female characters become fuller, the dynamics more honest. It’s not just evolution it’s correction.”

Representation is deeply important to Nicole. As a Coloured woman, she is intentional about the roles she takes. “I want to challenge stereotypes and be remembered for redirecting what society says a woman who looks like me should sound like, move like and have. Every role I take is intentional, a deliberate redirection towards truth.”

Her advice to young women facing obstacles is simple: “Your background is your power, not your limitation. The world doesn’t need another version of what already exists; it needs you, exactly as you are.”

She also wants to rewrite the cliché that “local stories don’t travel”. “African storytelling stands toe-to-toe with the rest of the world. We don’t need to translate our stories to be understood we just need to tell them truthfully and the world will listen.”

As for what she’s most excited about in Black Gold? “People finally meeting Sasha! She’s fiery, fun, and lands in Empangeni with a bang. I can’t wait to see how audiences respond. And some of Sasha’s scenes get a little steamy … I might have to warn my mom to skip a few episodes! Haha.”