Simphiwe Majola to judge inaugural Miss Polo Universe Africa 2025 in Durban

Media personality and businessman Simphiwe Majola has been announced as one of the judges for the Miss Polo Universe Africa 2025 pageant taking place in Durban on Sunday.

The event marks a historic moment as 10 women from across the continent compete in the first-ever Miss Polo Universe Africa, the African leg of the global Miss Polo Universe Dubai competition.

Founded by Mrs South Africa 2023, Palesa Matjekane, the pageant focuses on education, entrepreneurship and leadership rather than traditional beauty standards.

“Miss Polo Universe Africa is not just about beauty it’s about building a generation of women leaders who will shape our continent’s future,” said Palesa.

The winner will walk away with a life-changing prize package and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for the international finals later this month. The queen and two princesses will share prizes worth R100,000.