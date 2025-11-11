DJ Zinhle defends her husband amid cheating allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Zinhle has responded to derogatory comments about her husband, Bongani “Mörda” Mohosana, amid cheating allegations.

Social media blogger Musa Khawula recently alleged the DJ and producer was cheating on his wife with a woman identified as 22-year-old Kimberly, also known as Kayling, from Chloorkop.

Reacting to the claim, podcaster Seemah said: “He seems like such a decent guy. I’m so upset. You look at him thinking Zinhle won, not knowing he’s a dog. We don’t need proof. DJ Zinhle is not denying anything.”

That comment prompted Zinhle to take to her timeline to explain why she did not want to address the claims on social media.

“I’ve been trying to ignore all the stuff that’s been happening on social media, the disrespect that comes with it,” she said.

“But nothing hit me harder than someone calling my husband inja (dog), I don’t think I’m going to recover from that one. Then to justify what they said, they said I didn’t deny the allegations and said I was hurt and letting go? What? I know the lady, I talk to her quite often on DMs. I’ve bought from her business. She could have reached out to me if she was concerned, but she went straight to TikTok to call my husband inja.”