‘I’d much rather parent alone than parent with the wrong person’: Sho Majozi on being a choice mom

Sho Majozi has opened up about her decision to be a choice mom.

A choice mom is a single mother by choice, someone who has a baby with the intention of being sole parent from the start.

During her sitdown on the Motherhood Network podcast, the John Cena hitmaker said she heeded a call from her four-month-old son who chose her.

“I chose to be a mom,” she said. “I am a huge supporter of single mothers and empowering them. However, being a choice mom is different. A single mom’s world deals a lot with recovery and repair from baby daddy and the conflict that comes from breaking up with your partner.”

“It’s not the conventional way you’d think of having a child. I did not choose a man, I chose a child. I wanted to have a child, I was not interested in having a relationship.”

Sho Majozi said there seems to not be enough viable men for women.

“I did it that way. I got a father of my child who is kind and gives me space. We have a great understanding. He’s fantastic. We’re having the best time. We don’t have to be in each other’s space, I don’t owe him.

“If I want to settle down one day, he could be an option. We’ll see how things go.

“It’s not easy to find a partner. I don’t know why. I would much rather parent alone than parent with the wrong person. I can date freely. I feel free dating without that pressure. I have the privilege of not needing a relationship. I have the privilege of not needing a man.”

With this new chapter, Sho Majozi said she’d rather not make music.

“I’m at a point right now where I don’t really want to make music. I don’t want to be in the industry currently.”