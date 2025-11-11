‘It was just a break in friendship’ – Kelly khumalo reunites with Thami Dish

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After four years apart, singer Kelly Khumalo and media personality Thami Kotlolo, popularly known as Thami Dish, have buried the hatchet.

The two stars rekindled their friendship at the Sunday Brunch series in Pretoria when they shared a special moment on stage after Thami introduced Kelly before her performance.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thami said they reunited early this year but chose to keep their friendship out of the limelight.

“We never had deep issues; it was just a break in friendship. There was never really a fallout. I took a break from doing reality shows and featuring on reality shows, and I think that might have had a bit of an impact on our friendship,” he said.

“It was based on her life, and her life involved a lot of me in it. It was an adult decision to reconnect. We had a beautiful five-hour phone call followed by dinner, and we have since been enjoying ourselves privately.”

Media personalities Bonang Matheba and Somizi Mhlongo also recently shared a special moment online.

The two stars, who once served friendship goals, shared a video of themselves together after bumping into each other at the airport.

“What are the odds? When did you text me again? And we haven’t seen each other for ages,” he said.