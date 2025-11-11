‘Ithonga’ star Malibongwe Yawu ties the knot in beautiful ceremony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mzansi Magic’s Ithonga actor Malibongwe Yawu has officially tied the knot. The talented performer said “I do” to his sweetheart Nozolile in a heartwarming ceremony last week.

The wedding, attended by close family, friends, and industry peers, was a celebration of love, unity and joy.

Among the famous faces spotted at the celebration were fellow actors Meshack Mavuso and Zakhele Mabasa-Mokone, who came out to show their support for the happy couple.

Guests described the day as “intimate and full of love”, with the bride and groom beaming throughout the festivities. Photos from the ceremony have been making the rounds on social media, with fans and colleagues congratulating the newlyweds.

Malibongwe, who has won viewers’ hearts through his role on Ithonga, has kept much of his private life away from the spotlight, making this celebration even more special for fans who’ve followed his career over the years.

Congratulations to Malibongwe and Nozolile!