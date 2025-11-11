‘Our voices are powerful tools of transformation’: Tshedi Mholo honoured for 30 years in music

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer Tshedi Mholo has been honoured for her contribution to music and women’s empowerment, receiving awards at the weekend at the She Millionaire Africa Women Wealth Builders Awards and the Bold Excellence Awards (BEA).

The former Malaika lead vocalist, who has spent nearly three decades in the industry, was recognised not only for her music but also for her impact beyond the stage as a businesswoman, mentor and advocate for young women in the arts.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tshedi said the recognition came at a time when she was reflecting deeply on her journey and legacy.

“To each and every single phenomenal woman in this industry who continues to inspire, break barriers, make a difference and redefine success in their own way, thank you,” she said.

“First and foremost, let me take this moment to say a big thank you to She Millionaire Africa and BEA for creating a space where women are seen, supported and celebrated — where wealth is defined not only by what we earn but by the lives we touch. You are proof that when women rise, nations rise.”

As Tshedi prepares to mark 30 years in the music industry next year, she says the award reminds her of the young woman who simply wanted to tell African stories through song.

“It reminds me of this young woman who simply wanted a platform to tell the stories of love, hope, our heritage and the human spirit. To sing songs that are not just about melody and rhythm but about our African identity and about saying: ‘We are here. We are African. We are enough.’

“Malaika gave me that platform, but Mzansi and the African continent embraced me. People opened their ears for my voice and their hearts for my story, one vocal cord at a time. For that, I remain grateful.”

Reflecting on her humble beginnings in Boikhutso, Lichtenburg, in North West, Tshedi shared how her love for performing started when she was a child entertainer at weddings and community gatherings — never imagining that her voice would one day become a soundtrack to people’s lives across Africa.

“As a young black girl from a small, hopeless township, I could never have imagined that one day the very same voice would be one of the most sought-after voices not only in South Africa but across the continent,” she said. “From lobola celebrations and weddings to corporate functions, political rallies and sold-out concerts, my journey has been nothing short of grace.”

Now thriving as a solo artist, businesswoman and philanthropist, Tshedi says her sense of purpose has evolved but her passion remains the same. “The same passion that once drove me to sing is what drives me today to mentor and nurture upcoming talent. These awards, for me, are not just about music. They’re a reminder that our voices in whatever form they come are powerful tools of transformation.”

Tshedi ended her emotional message with thanks and a message of empowerment for young girls: “To my beautiful daughters and every young girl out there, know that your dreams are valid, your story matters, and your voice is enough. Never dim your light to fit into spaces that were never built for your brilliance.

“I dedicate these awards to every person who has ever believed in me, sung along to my songs, or whispered a silent prayer for my journey. You are part of this melody. Ke a leboga [thank you].”