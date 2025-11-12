Acclaimed artist Zandie Khumalo unleashes genre-defying EP ‘Ebantwini’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning and double platinum-selling artist Zandie Khumalo is back with a bold new project set to shake up the local music scene. Her highly anticipated EP, Ebantwini, drops on Friday, marking a powerful new chapter in her musical journey.

The six-track offering is a showcase of Zandie’s evolution, not only as a powerhouse vocalist but also as a producer, having coproduced the project herself. Ebantwini fuses Afro-soul, gospel and up-tempo dance rhythms, reflecting Zandie’s creativity and refusal to be boxed in.

“I’m an artist and you can’t tie me to a specific genre. As a creative, I follow where my heart takes me at the time,” said Zandie.

Speaking about her time away from the spotlight, she explained her deliberate pace when it comes to releasing music.

“My fans understand me better. My music is timeless, and I’m not the kind of artist who needs to release every now and then because my music has serious staying power.

“I’m a musician, and if you don’t get to hear from me about my music, I’d rather you don’t hear about me at all. I’m not the kind of artist who’s a celebrity busy chasing red carpet invites or relevance on social media and their trends.”