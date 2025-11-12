AfroSoul’s Sabelo Ngema on his eye-opening experience in China: “The world is waiting for us”

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AfroSoul group member Sabelo Ngema is in China, representing South African music and theatre on a global stage.

His trip, which blends cultural exchange, collaboration, and artistic exploration, has left him deeply inspired as an artist and as a South African.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sabelo described his experience as nothing short of phenomenal.

“The warm reception, hospitality and aesthetics of artists’ work and architecture in China have been incredible. The theatres I’ve visited completely changed my perception of what I thought was the best,” he said.

Sabelo said his visit opened his eyes to how much South Africa can learn from other nations when it comes to arts and cultural development

“I see a big need to innovate our facilities, strategies and models in the creative and cultural industries. Our government needs to review policies in the arts, tourism, sports and entertainment sectors to support more sustainable growth,” he said.

AfroSoul’s Sabelo Ngema is in China. (Supplied)

According to Sabelo, one of the most striking observations he made was China’s commitment to cultural preservation.

“Chinese people are more cultural than you think. They are investing a great deal in preserving and restoring heritage and traditions, which in turn has a great impact on their economy and ecosystem.”

The focus on heritage, he said, is something he wants to see more of in South Africa, particularly among the youth.

“A nation without knowledge of its history and heritage is likely to have no future. I’m more motivated to work on transforming the mindset of our youth. If we guide them in the right direction, we’re bound to see a better South Africa in the near future.”

Sabelo emphasised the importance of cross-cultural collaborations, especially in improving art education and social development.

“Collaborations help improve the level of art education and social skills. Other countries instil discipline and values in their children, which makes them more responsible and successful,” he said.

“The collaboration taught me a lot about raising children in a healthy environment. It was not only about artistic development and skills transfer but also about psychosocial growth.”

Sabelo Ngema spoke about his experience in China. (Sabelo Ngema)

While in China, Ngema met several influential artists and directors, laying the groundwork for future partnerships and creative ventures

He believes the experience will have a lasting impact on AfroSoul’s future projects.

“AfroSoul’s future work will be aesthetically emboldened through the knowledge and understanding of technology use in the arts. Our brand will be more visible and marketable after learning more about PR and management.”

Looking ahead, Sabelo saids he wants AfroSoul’s music to play a bigger role in shaping society.

“Our music will focus more on nation-building, through positive messages that address social issues. We also want to write more about our culture and traditions. Traditional music plays a big role in preserving our history and identity.”

Representing South Africa abroad, Sabelo said, is an honour that validates years of dedication to his craft.

“Being a representative of South African music and theatre at this level means a lot. It confirms I’ve made an impact in the development of these sectors, and it humbles me to be recognised by bodies such the National Arts Council.”

Ngema closed with a message of encouragement for South African and African artists: “Hard work pays, patience is rewarded, education is key to success, identity is very important and discipline is essential to achieving your dreams.

“To all African people, let’s be proud of who we are. Our uniqueness is our strength. Never underestimate your God-given talents. The world is waiting for us, let’s explore it.”