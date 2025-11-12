DJ Sax blends old school groove with modern vibes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since stepping onto the scene in 2018, DJ Sax, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, has been carving a name as one of South Africa’s most refined R&B and soul DJs.

From humble beginnings spinning at DJ competitions and social gatherings with the Ina Ethe Social Club to commanding the decks at hotspots News Cafe and Cafe 69, and the Laidback Session annual event at Emperors Palace Centre Court, DJ Sax has built a reputation grounded in range, versatility and musical sophistication.

“I’ve always been rooted in a deep love for R&B and soul,” he said.

“My sound is about capturing timeless emotion from the silky textures of American soul to the vibrant, percussive rhythms that define African music.”

That cross-genre fluidity has become DJ Sax’s signature. His sets are known for weaving together classic R&B, kwaito, Afropop and contemporary soul.

Sax credits his evolution to the guidance of respected industry mentors DJ Spro and The BigBoss Sean Samasa, who helped him refine his technical precision and musical ear.

“They taught me DJing isn’t only about mixing tracks, it’s about storytelling through sound.”

His sound caught the attention of Sandile Nhlapho, who invited him to join the Laidback Sessions collective, a platform known for curating soulful, high-quality musical experiences. Sax shares the stage with celebrated peers including Lady P and Sipho Mzimelaa.