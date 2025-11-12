‘I have f***en been paying’: Ntsiki Mazwai on her dispute with DJ Euphonik

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Themba “DJ Euphonik” Nkosi says he wants an apology from controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

In March 2022 the high court of Johannesburg enforced an interdict preventing Ntsiki from making any utterances about Euphonik on social media after she allegedly called him a “rapist” two years before. She was also ordered to pay the costs related to the application.

In a recent interview on Gagasi FM, Euphonik said if Ntsiki failed to apologise, she would end up with more issues.

“We’ve asked her many times to apologise. She’s lost three or four cases with us. She just doesn’t want to apologise. She tried getting other musicians and artists in South Africa involved to try to get an apology. All I said was, ‘Ntsiki, if you apologise on the same platforms where you said what you said and leave it on there for 30 days, then we can forget about everything’,” he said.

“It’s not a case [of me] trying to be brutal and malicious. Just apologise — and if you don’t apologise, I’m going to have to take it the whole nine yards and unfortunately that means you can’t open a business, you can’t open a bank account, you can’t do anything in South Africa. By the time I’m done with her, she won’t be allowed to have one [bank account]."

Ntsiki responded to his comments by saying: “Don’t lie. Stop making up stories to suit your broken masculinity, buti. I’m not your plaything. I have f***en been paying, idiot. And he also admitted I had started paying.

“It’s not my responsibility to apologise for something I didn’t do. The judge didn’t order that. I am paying the debt as instructed. So what is the problem?”