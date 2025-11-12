IN PICS | Ntando Kunene announces arrival of baby No 2

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ntando Radzuma (née Kunene) has given birth to her second child.

Congratulations are in order for Ntando Radzuma (née Kunene) after she welcomed her second bundle of joy.

The Miss SA 2016 titleholder took to her timeline to share images from her pregnancy photoshoot when announcing the news with the caption: “To a season that was, and a blessing now in our arms.”

This is Ntando’s second child. In 2019 she welcomed son Oyinkosi with her then husband, gospel star Khaya Mthethwa.

Though she maintains a private life, Ntando also shares glimpses of special moments. When penning a heartfelt note to her son on his fifth birthday, she shared images of their time in Sun City with the caption: “My son is now five years old. I cannot thank God enough for the five years of grace upon our lives.”