Shebeshxt arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident

Rapper Shebeshxt set to face the music after opening fire in a road rage incident.

Controversial Limpopo musician Shebeshxt may face jail time after he was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted in the upmarket suburb of Bendor, outside Polokwane, on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old rapper allegedly shot at a motorist in a road rage incident in Limpopo on October 19 after a heated altercation. The incident resulted in a 34-year-old man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Shebeshxt is set to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the investigation and operational teams for their meticulous work and swift action.

“We are taking this matter seriously, and a dedicated team was appointed to ensure that no stone is left unturned. The SAPS reiterates that no-one is above the law, regardless of their social standing.”