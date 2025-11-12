TshisaLIVE

Slikour offers new model for creative collaboration with Summer of Visuals

Kgomotso Moganedi

Kgomotso Moganedi

Entertainment reporter

SOL Distro has announced a new initiative, Summer of Visuals. (Supplied)

Following the success of SOL Distro, SlikourOnLife’s artist empowerment platform, founder Siya “Slikour” Metane has announced a new initiative, Summer of Visuals.

The pilot project gives artists funding to create visual content while keeping 100% ownership of their work with no repayment required. It’s a first for the African music industry, empowering artists to tell their stories freely while reshaping how music and visuals are supported.

“Our goal is to change the music business with everything we’ve learnt outside it and everything we need to unlearn inside it,” said Slikour.

Summer of Visuals brings together music, media and technology to test a new model for creative collaboration that builds culture while ensuring artists remain in control of their art and earnings.

Artists featured in the campaign include Blaklez, Jay Jody, Dusse Wavy, Roii, Touchline, Given Kanu and DJ Stresser.

SOL Distro helps African artists grow independently through access to funding, creative tools and professional resources while retaining 100% royalties and rights.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Dry taps force Eastern Cape villagers to drink river water

2

From climate diplomacy to lion bones: what’s behind Dion George’s possible ouster

3

‘This South African air is suffocating’: AKA’s mother wants justice for her son

4

POLL | After years of delays do you believe Aarto will make roads safer?

5

CHENGEDZAI MAFINI & JOYENDU BHADURY | Vuca and smell the coffee: resilience is key to future-proofing South African supply chains in a disruptive world

Related Articles