Umthakathi Kush joins forces with DJ MyDowa on new single

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rising star Umthakathi Kush has joined forces with hitmaker Tman Xpress on his latest single Heke.

Heke, meaning beware, carries the song’s central message, which is that not everything that shines loves you.

“We wanted to make a track that feels real,” Umthakathi Kush told TshisaLIVE.

“It’s about the risks of chasing glamour, the dangers hidden in temptation, and the truths people don’t want to hear. Heke is a warning, but it’s also a celebration of sound.”

Even though he’s still making a name for himself, Umthakathi Kush has worked with renowned stars including Tyler ICU.

Speaking of his approach when collaborating with other artists, he said energy and genuine connections mean more to him than fame.

“The collaboration with T Man happened very naturally. We connected through mutual producers and instantly vibed over our shared love for soulful yet street-rooted sounds.

“The chemistry was real it wasn’t forced, it was creative magic. T Man brought that rich texture and vocal soul that elevated the entire record. It’s one of those moments where you realise music really is a universal language.”

Hailing from Alexandra, Umthakathi Kush feels that his journey into the music has been spiritual, and while on his predestined path his fans have a lot to look anticipate.

“I’ve always carried the hunger to tell real stories through sound. Stories of struggle, hope and transformation. When I released my debut single, it felt like more than just music it was a reflection of how far I’ve come and how much further I’m destined to go. I’ve been blessed to build everything from the ground up, from community studio sessions to now seeing my work recognised on bigger stages. The journey’s been raw, real and rooted in purpose.”