‘Black Gold’ rumoured to be BET Africa’s last telenovela amid Paramount shake-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s trouble brewing behind the scenes at BET Africa. Industry insiders say the channel’s fourth telenovela Black Gold, produced by BlackBrain Pictures, will not be renewed, and filming has reportedly come to a halt.

According to sources close to production, the channel is planning to air double-bill episodes of Black Gold during the festive season, starting on December 22, as part of BET’s special festive season programming — doubling up on the drama and suspense in the lead-up to the finale. This move, insiders claim, could be a sign that BET is wrapping up the series sooner than expected.

The rumours come amid sweeping changes at parent company Paramount, which recently announced the shutdown of several of its international feeds and bureaus, including Paramount Africa in Johannesburg. The restructuring has raised concerns about the future of BET Africa and its sister channels under the Paramount umbrella.

However, Monde Twala from BET Africa has dismissed the claims, telling TshisaLIVE everything remains on track.

“BET Africa confirms its fourth daily drama Black Gold is on track as planned. Filming has been completed, and the series will premiere and conclude in 2025 as originally scheduled.

“Starting December 22, Black Gold will air double-bill episodes as part of BET’s special festive season programming, doubling up on the drama and suspense in the lead-up to the finale.

“BET is proud of the collaboration with BlackBrain Pictures and the talented cast and crew behind Black Gold. Viewers can catch all the action every weekday at 6.30 on BET Africa.”