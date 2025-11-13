DJ Zinhle and Oskido serve up wellness and wisdom with new ‘Munch Betta Podcast’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Powerhouse DJs and long-time collaborators DJ Zinhle and Oskido are turning up the volume on wellness and personal growth with their new audio venture Munch Betta Podcast, a space they describe as dedicated to nourishing body, mind and spirit.

The two industry veterans, who have shared countless dancefloors and hit records, are now teaming up in a different kind of mix, one that blends mindfulness, balance and authentic storytelling.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Zinhle opened up about the inspiration behind the project.

“Health and balance have become such important parts of my life,” she said. “Between motherhood, music and business, I’ve learnt that you can’t pour from an empty cup. Munch Betta that we all need to feed ourselves better; our bodies, our minds and our spirits.”

She revealed the idea has been brewing for a while.

“I’ve been having these meaningful conversations about wellness and purpose and realised others could benefit from them too. When Oskido and I spoke, we clicked on the idea of encouraging people to live better, not just work harder.”

Listeners can expect what she calls “real, relatable conversations” about wellness, not just fitness and diet, but also mental health, emotional awareness and self-care. “It’s all about progress, not perfection,” Zinhle added.

Zinhle and Oskido’s creative chemistry is nothing new, but this partnership is different.

“This time it’s not about the mix; it’s about the message,” Zinhle explained.

“We’ve always connected musically, but Munch Betta lets us connect on a deeper level, through health and growth.”

The two bring unique strengths to the mic. “Oskido brings wisdom and humour; I bring structure and a modern, mindful perspective. Together, we balance experience with new energy.”

As for the catchy name, Zinhle said it was a joint idea. “Munch Betta means being mindful of what you consume, food, thoughts or energy. It’s a reminder to choose better every day.”

The podcast is aimed at anyone striving for a more intentional life. “I want people to feel inspired to make small, sustainable changes that make them feel better,” Zinhle said.

Each episode will feature guest interviews with health experts, entrepreneurs and creatives who share lessons on wellness and purpose. The show will also include interactive elements such as listener questions, wellness tips and social media challenges, all designed to foster community. “Munch Betta is about growing together,” she said.

With podcasting rapidly growing in South Africa, Zinhle believes the timing couldn’t be better. “People are craving real, grounded content,” she explained. “This is the perfect time to build something that inspires positive change.”

She also sees the platform as a new creative and economic frontier for African storytellers. “Yes, with purpose-driven content, it opens doors to brand partnerships, influence and long-term impact.”

For Zinhle, Munch Betta isn’t just another business move; it’s a reflection of her current chapter in life. “It’s deeply personal,” she said. “Munch Betta reflects where I am focusing on health, happiness and purpose.”