Rapper Maggz makes a triumphant return to music after five-year hiatus

After stepping away from the spotlight for nearly five years, acclaimed rapper Maggz is making his long-awaited return to the music scene, and he’s doing it on his own terms.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Maggz said music has always been an inseparable part of who he is, and despite his time away from releasing music, he never truly left the studio.

“Music is in my blood, so it was inevitable. It’s an itch I can’t ignore no matter how hard I try. To be honest, I never really left the studio. I’ve been assisting other artists with their music in the background and wasn’t concentrating on mine as such, but now my attention is on my own music again. It feels good to be creative again, searching for a new thing, a new sound in a new era.”

Maggz said his comeback wasn’t sparked by a single moment but rather a series of experiences that reignited his passion for creating.

“It was more of a series of moments, with every moment creating a bigger allure to come back into the game,” he said.

The rapper, known for his authenticity and lyrical depth, believes his personal growth over the years will reflect in his new music.

“Evolving is natural because I’m not the same person I used to be. There’s been a lot of personal growth through the years, and it will pour into my music organically because I stay true to who I am.”

For Maggz, “keeping it real” has always been more than just a catchphrase; it’s the foundation of his artistry.

“‘Keeping it real’ is not just a phrase to me. I keep it real for real, especially in the music. I’m as authentic as I can be, and I hope that transcends in the music. I also understand my fans have grown with me through the years. They wouldn’t expect the old Maggz, so the only way to balance that is to be unapologetically me in my sound and share my experiences through it.”

Though he’s aware that every artist’s journey eventually comes to an end, Maggz isn’t thinking about slowing down anytime soon.

“For every beginning there’s an end. One day it will happen for sure, especially when I physically can’t anymore, but for now, I’m enjoying the ride again,” he said with a laugh.

Maggz is hard at work crafting his upcoming project. While he’s keeping details close to his chest, he’s confident fans will connect with what’s to come.

“I’m still creating my project; there’s a lot of music still to be made, but I’m happy with the progress so far, and I’m already looking forward to sharing it with the people. There are a lot of artists on my bucket list that I’d love to work with and have on the project, but I can’t reveal any names just yet because nothing is finalised.”

At its core, Maggz says his new music will carry a message of hope, perseverance, and standing on business — a reflection of his journey and his mindset.

“As long as I’m unapologetically me, then all will be good in my eyes. I don’t follow trends or the newest sound. I do me wholeheartedly, so I believe if I’m happy with my project, the people will be too.”