Shebeshxt does more time behind bars after attempted murder arrest

Controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt will remain behind bars after his brief court appearance in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The matter was remanded to November 21 for the profiling of the accused and the possible addition of further charges.

The 30-year-old rapper allegedly shot a 34-year-old motorist in the jaw when he noticed Shebehsxt and greeted him.

The incident resulted in the motorist being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Shebehsxt also faces other pending cases, including two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

That trial is scheduled to run from February 17 to 19 in the Lebowakgomo regional court. He is out on R5,000 bail in that matter.

