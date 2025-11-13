VIDEO | Shebeshxt’s victims were excited fans who were greeting him: NPA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Controversial lekompo artist Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, 30, appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday for an alleged shooting incident last month.

The muso allegedly shot at two fans who were excited to see him and tried to greet him. One was seriously injured.

WATCH | Popular Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke appears in the Polokwane magistrate’s court after his arrest for allegedly shooting at a car carrying two people. One of the occupants was seriously injured and remains in hospital.



Video: Sontaga Letshelele pic.twitter.com/JFY466d0k2 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 13, 2025

He faces charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Among people who were in court to support him were his parents, his heavily pregnant girlfriend, his producer Nakedi “Naqua” Mawasha and lekompo DJ and producer Hitboss.

Chauke’s appearance in court follows an altercation that allegedly happened on October 19 outside Polokwane.

According to the state, Chauke tried to kill Petrus Ralefatane at Witklip Street in Ladanna.

He is also accused of intentionally breaking the windows of a Nissan Sentra owned by Tebelelo Mafagane. Chauke was allegedly also in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Spokesperson for the national prosecuting authority in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi said allegations were that the two victims were driving along Witklip Street in Ladanna, Polokwane, when they saw Chauke.

“As fans, they greeted and praised him. It is alleged that the accused responded: “Kgane aletlale ka nna? (Can’t you get enough of me?),” before firing a shot at them.

“The bullet struck the complainant in the jaw and damaged the window of a Nissan vehicle belonging to the witness. The witness, who was with the complainant, then drove him to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for medical treatment.

“The accused is also facing other charges, including two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property. That trial is set down for February 17-19 in the Lebowakgomo regional court. He is on R5,000 bail in that matter,” said Malabi.

Prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane said the offences fell under Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which means they are serious.

”We want to obtain the full criminal records of the accused. There is a pending case of a similar nature at Lebowakgomo, ” said Lekoloane.

"The bullet struck the complainant in the jaw and damaged the window of a Nissan vehicle belonging to the witness. — Mashudu Malabi, Limpopo NPA spokesperson

He asked that the matter be postponed to finalise profiling and for further investigations.

Chauke’s lawyer Lot Ramusi proposed that the matter be postponed to Friday.

Before the matter could be postponed, magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi added that upon consolidating the cases and finalisation of Chauke’s full criminal profile, the matter may be changed to Schedule 6.

The matter was postponed to November 21 for further investigations and a possible bail hearing.

Chauke remains in custody.

