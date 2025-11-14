POLL | Should Shebeshxt receive a lengthy jail sentence if convicted?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The arrest of controversial Limpopo musician Shebeshxt has sparked a debate about whether he should receive harsh punishment for the charges against him if found guilty, as this is not the first time he’s been in trouble with the law.

The 30-year-old rapper was arrested this week for attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and malicious damage to property after a shooting incident in Polokwane last month, which resulted in the victim being taken to hospital with serious wounds.

He appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday, and the matter was postponed to next Friday while he remains in custody.

Social media users have been divided; some believe the lekompo artist has already suffered enough with the loss of his daughter, while others suggest he should face the consequences for his actions.

