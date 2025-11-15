‘A long road for something so simple’ — Actress Pamela Nomvete celebrates victory after passport battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GETTING IT TOGETHER: Pamela Nomvete feels she is in the right space after training for Buddhism in Japan earlier in this year PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Multi-award-winning actress Pamela Nomvete is breathing a sigh of relief after finally winning her lengthy battle to have her South African passport renewed, a process she says turned into an unnecessarily painful ordeal for dual citizens.

Pamela, who has been open about the administrative hurdles she’s faced over recent months, took to social media to share the good news and thank the many South Africans who rallied behind her.

“My friends, thank you for all your support. The fight to get my South African passport renewed has finally been won! This was a long road for something so simple,” she wrote.

The celebrated performer, known for iconic roles across South Africa and the UK, reflected on the broader implications of her struggle, especially for South Africans with dual citizenship who often find themselves caught in bureaucratic red tape.

“All South Africans who hold dual citizenship should not be punished for cruel events that led us here in the first place. How vulnerable are all ordinary people when our fate is determined by authorities who have the power to threaten our safety and security.”

Pamela has been vocal about what she described as a deeply flawed system, one that she believes exposes citizens to unnecessary stress and instability. She says the collective outcry from supporters appears to have made an impact.

“Thank you for speaking out with me. It seems we were heard by Home Affairs in South Africa and this is opening a dialogue at government level to revisit a process that is clearly flawed.”

The actress expressed gratitude to those who stood with her, framing the victory as not just a personal triumph but a reminder of the power of civic action.

“Thank you again for making a stand. Yet another confirmation that if we do not stand up for our human rights no one else will. Thank you South Africa for leading the way.”

Pamela closed her message with a heartfelt wish for peace and safety for people around the world after what has been an emotionally taxing season.

“Wishing all people everywhere peace, safety and security for you and your loved ones.”

Her post has already sparked discussions online about the difficulties many dual citizens face and the need for more compassionate, efficient processes within government systems.

TshisaLIVE has approached Home Affairs for comment. Any response received will be added to this story.