DJ Neo opens up about his musical journey and love for the crowd

After an electrifying set at Café 69 in Kwa Thema, Ekurhuleni, DJ Neo, also known as Neo Mazinyane, caught up with TshisaLIVE to share the story behind his journey in music, his influences and what keeps him connected to the crowd.

“My love for music began at a young age, listening to the radio and discovering all sorts of sounds. It wasn’t long before I found Virtual DJ, and that’s when my casual appreciation became a real passion,” Neo explained. “It was the moment that truly marked the beginning of my journey in creating and mixing music.”

For Neo, the club scene was more than just music it was a culture. “It’s all about creating good times and shared experiences. I’ve always loved being around people and spreading positivity, so what better way to do that than through music that makes people dance?”

Mentorship played a key role in shaping his path. “My biggest influence was the person who taught me how to DJ. In a small, stuffy back room, I learnt the art through sheer dedication, sweat and tears, all sound-tracked by vinyl. Those early days laid the foundation for the DJ I am today.”

Neo’s name, meaning “gift,” resonates deeply with him. “Music feels like a divine gift. I take pride in channelling this talent to move people, compel them to dance, and lose themselves in the moment. I truly feel I embody my name Neo, a gift to the world of music.”

While he’s celebrated for his signature old-school and deep house sets, Neo emphasises his versatility. “I can play virtually any genre. Lately, I’ve been exploring RnB and Soul, and the feedback at Café 69 has been amazing. My roots are in house music, but my sound continues to evolve.”

Preparation is central to Neo’s craft. “Victory loves preparation,” he says. “I spend one or two days crafting at least two sets for every gig. I arrive early to absorb the atmosphere, see what the previous DJ played, and read the crowd. Sometimes you have to adapt. On-the-fly crowd reading is more important than preparation.”

When it comes to equipment, Neo prefers CDJs 350s or 3000s for their ease and convenience. “The first two tracks I play help me gauge the audience. If they’re not feeling it, I switch it up. Diversity in music allows me to chop and change my sets, keeping things fresh.”

Though production isn’t his forte, Neo thrives as a collector of music. “I may not produce, but curating tracks and sharing my taste with the crowd has worked beautifully.”

Recently, Neo has delved into amapiano, especially the “private school piano” sub-genre. “It’s sophisticated, combining jazzy deep house textures with the percussive log drum pulse. It’s complex but infectious, and it’s exciting to explore this new terrain.”

Looking ahead, Neo dreams of collaborating with DJ Spumante, a figure he admires for blending old-school house, deep house, jazz and amapiano. He also envisions touring Europe and performing at renowned festivals like Tomorrowland in Belgium.

Despite the challenges of the industry, Neo has found stability outside entertainment. “I have a business separate from music, which allows me to pursue my passion without pressure. I also have strong connections in the industry that help me secure gigs.”

Social media plays a role in his engagement with fans, but Neo is taking things to the next level. “I’ve just signed a marketing manager to ensure better promotion and to push my craft to greater heights.”

For aspiring artists, Neo offers wisdom from experience: “Focus, invest in your craft, pursue education and be financially literate. Stay grounded and make God central to your journey. Discipline and moral clarity are essential in navigating this industry.”

And for those who want a glimpse into his personal favorites, Neo shares: “The track I’ll never get tired of is FREE by Stephanie Mills, the Layabouts remix a definite mood uplifter and crowd pleaser.”

From deep house roots to soulful explorations and amapiano experiments, DJ Neo continues to evolve while staying true to the gift his name embodies: bringing joy to the crowd through music.