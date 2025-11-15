Durban’s Finest invade Dallas: DJ Sox and DJ Tira jet off for US shows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Sox and DJ Tira are excited about their two-day performance in Dallas, US.

Legendary duo Durban’s Finest, made up of DJ Sox and DJ Tira, are taking their signature sound to American shores this weekend. The pair jetted out of South Africa on Thursday night ahead of a highly-anticipated performance in Dallas, Texas.

The musicians are set to headline an electrifying show at Vice Park on Saturday, where they will showcase the blend of Durban house, gqom and club anthems that made them household names in South Africa’s dance music scene.

Their American tour continues shortly after, with Durban’s Finest also scheduled to perform in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, expanding their US footprint as the global appetite for South African music continues to grow.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sox shared his excitement about the shows and addressed fans’ expectations around new music. “I’m excited about our upcoming performance at both Vice Park and West Palm Beach. I know we’ve promised our fans some new music, but due to our hectic schedule we couldn’t complete our studio session but in due course it’ll happen,” he said.

Durban Finest catching up with Oscar Mbo and Daliwonga before their US performance (Instagram)

On their way to the US, the duo crossed paths with fellow South African stars Oscar Mbo and Daliwonga, who are also heading to the US for their own performances. The unexpected link-up has sparked fan speculation about potential collaborations while the artists are abroad.