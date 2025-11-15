Floda Graé ushers in A Graé Season with star-studded EP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban-born Afrobeats sensation Floda Graé has officially entered a new artistic era with the release of her highly anticipated EP A Graé Season, which dropped on Friday across all digital platforms.

Floda has steadily carved out a distinctive place for herself in the Afrobeats landscape. Signed under African management powerhouse List Entertainment, home to notable African heavyweights such as Wizkid, DJ Spinall, Tiwa Savage and others, she continues to build a sound that speaks to both South African audiences and the global Afrobeats community.

A Graé Season is a five-track offering that showcases Floda’s vocal versatility, songwriting flair and cultural fusion. The EP blends Afrobeats, Maskandi influences, soulful harmonies and rhythmic production, reflecting her commitment to creating a sound that’s proudly African yet universally resonant.

The project brings together a dynamic selection of collaborators, including celebrated Maskandi artist Mzukulu, as well as Mphako, Fancy Beats and Ralph on the Beat, each adding their unique flavour to Floda’s sonic vision.

Sharing her excitement, Floda says this EP represents a defining moment in her journey. “I poured my heart into this project. A Graé Season is more than just music it’s a celebration of where I come from and where I’m headed. I can’t wait for people to experience this new chapter with me,” she said.