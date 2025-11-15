Okwanda x Sir Trill team up for smooth, soulful new anthem ‘Phatha Phatha’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s music scene is gearing up for a standout release as Okwanda and Sir Trill join forces on their upcoming single Phatha Phatha, a warm, soulful blend of rhythm and emotion set to drop next week under First Class Entertainment.

The track, which also features the refined production talents of Weirdo2265 and Bongi SA, promises a fresh take on the country’s contemporary sound. Rooted in the richness of three-step grooves and elevated by Sir Trill’s unmistakable soulful vocals, Phatha Phatha brings together intimacy, groove and irresistible catchiness in one smooth package.

Speaking about the collaboration, Okwanda says the song came together naturally. “We wanted to make something that feels good to the soul, something people can live with, dance with and connect to. Phatha Phatha is about creating a mood, a moment, and I think everyone involved brought their best to make that happen.”

It is described as a track that works on both sides of South Africa’s nightlife — the kind of song you can unwind to on a quiet evening, but one that also holds its own on a packed dancefloor.

Behind the scenes, producers Weirdo2265 and Bongi SA craft a lush, textured soundscape that gives the single its emotional depth. Their layered approach adds a level of detail that pushes the song beyond a standard collaboration, creating an atmosphere that feels effortless, intentional and beautifully polished.