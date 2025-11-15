WATCH | Playing padel & good music that heals the soul with The Mixwells

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Sunday afternoon playing padel in Johannesburg’s hot summer, with good music that heals the soul and amazing people around you. That is exactly what the Mixwell duo of Fistaz Mixwell and Mpumi Mlambo have achieved with their Mixwell Session.

The Mixwells channel now boasts 10K YouTube subscribers, a reminder that house music and music as a whole remains one of life’s greatest healers.

