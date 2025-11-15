TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Playing padel & good music that heals the soul with The Mixwells

Thabo Tshabalala

The Mixwells duo, Fistaz Maxwell and Mpumi Mlambo, playing padel and healing music. (Thabo Tshabalala)

A Sunday afternoon playing padel in Johannesburg’s hot summer, with good music that heals the soul and amazing people around you. That is exactly what the Mixwell duo of Fistaz Mixwell and Mpumi Mlambo have achieved with their Mixwell Session.

The Mixwells channel now boasts 10K YouTube subscribers, a reminder that house music and music as a whole remains one of life’s greatest healers.

