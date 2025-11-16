PMB-Ville Vol. 2: PMB’s new wave of hip hop arrives

The PMB-Ville collective is back with Vol. 2, a project they describe as the perfect blend of hard work and an undying dream. Unlike Vol. 1 which was executive produced by Touchline and leaned towards Afropop-rap, the new tape is rooted in Pietermaritzburg’s authentic sound: drill, trap and melodic new-school hip hop.
A standout track for the team is Let It Rain, a spiritual thank-you to God and their ancestors. The album also features several prominent artists, though they’re keeping the names secret until the release.
PMB-Ville, they say, represents home: “A village raises a child. We rely on our people to support the movement we’re proud of where we come from.”
Their pre-release party drew legends like Ma-E, Maggz, Kid X, Zingah, Speedsta, Loki, DreamTeam and more, with every artist delivering the performance they expected. A highlight was when Sblack surprised everyone by writing and rapping a verse.
Growing up in Pietermaritzburg shaped their versatility, but the journey wasn’t without challenges — the biggest was securing feature verses while artists worked on their own albums. Still, fan feedback has been overwhelming.
Sblack Entertainment, the engine behind the project, stands for hope: “Where dreams come true.” The goal isn’t to blend into the mainstream but to grow their own niche, with hints that Vol. 3 and even Vol. 4 may follow.
Their message to the youth is simple: “Dreams don’t die unless you let them.”
