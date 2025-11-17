TshisaLIVE

Women for Change gets hefty donation from Amanda du Pont

Actress donates R100,000 to the advocacy group.

Joy Mphande

Journalist

The actress and media personality Amanda du Pont is serving heat on social timeline.
Actress and media personality Amanda du Pont has donated R100,000 to Women for Change. (Instagram/ Amanda du-Pont)

Actress Amanda du Pont has made a hefty monetary donation to Women for Change ahead of the women’s shutdown on November 21.

Advocacy group Women for Change has called on everyone, especially women and girls, to change their social media profile pictures to purple in solidarity with gender-based violence (GBV) victims and wants GBV to be declared a national disaster in South Africa.

The shutdown is expected to bring women together for a 15-minute standstill at 12pm on Friday on the eve of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg to honour the 15 women murdered each day in the country.

Through her skin care brand Lelive, Amanda contributed R100,000 to the organisation.

“I just want to acknowledge that this happens across all genders and to children as well. There are some incredible men behind the movement, so we are no longer standing alone and we welcome our entire community to stand with us. To whoever has been affected, we stand and fight for you too,” Amanda said.

This is the largest donation Women for Change has received, founder Sabrina Walter revealed as she expressed her gratitude to Amanda.

“I am crying seeing this. This is the largest donation we have ever received and knowing that it came from such a beautiful, courageous woman makes it even more meaningful. I am so proud of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

