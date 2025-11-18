Radio veteran Tholi B joins Jacaranda FM

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jacaranda FM has announced the appointment of seasoned broadcaster Tholi B as its new integration specialist, programming.

With more than 20 years of experience in top stations including YFM, 947, Power 98.7, Capricorn FM and Primedia Broadcasting, Tholi B brings a strong mix of on-air talent and management expertise. He will report to programming manager Ravi Naidoo, focusing on aligning content across platforms and strengthening the station’s programming and commercial integration.

“I’m genuinely excited to join Jacaranda FM and contribute to a brand committed to innovation and connection,” said Tholi B.

Ravi said the station is thrilled to welcome him back: “Tholi B has that rare blend of strategic insight and creative flair. I’m excited to work with him again to drive our programming forward.”