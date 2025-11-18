WATCH | ‘Pimville’: SABC2’s new 9pm telenovela pays tribute to township life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SABC2 has unveiled its brand-new telenovela set to replace Muvhango in 2026. Pimville is a gripping and heartfelt drama rooted in the vibrancy of Soweto, one of South Africa’s most iconic townships.

The series celebrates resilience, community and the power of hope amid adversity. Produced by Bakwena Productions, Pimville captures the pulse of township life where big dreams meet harsh realities.