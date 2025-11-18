TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘Pimville’: SABC2’s new 9pm telenovela pays tribute to township life

Kgomotso Moganedi

Kgomotso Moganedi

Entertainment reporter

Thabo Tshabalala

Thabo Tshabalala

Multimedia producer

The new cast members (Thabo Tshabalala)

SABC2 has unveiled its brand-new telenovela set to replace Muvhango in 2026. Pimville is a gripping and heartfelt drama rooted in the vibrancy of Soweto, one of South Africa’s most iconic townships.

The series celebrates resilience, community and the power of hope amid adversity. Produced by Bakwena Productions, Pimville captures the pulse of township life where big dreams meet harsh realities.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Hard lockdown in Joburg from Friday ahead of G20 Leaders’ Summit

2

GNU not a marketplace to negotiate or trade majority rights, says Mbalula

3

KZN man sentenced to 140 years for two murders and a dozen other crimes

4

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla ‘just wanted her daddy home’, Dali Mpofu suggests to Hawks cyber crime expert

5

Malusi Gigaba in the dock for alleged corruption in Transnet case

Related Articles