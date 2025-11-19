‘Enough is enough’: Nadia Nakai cancels gigs for GBV cause

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rapper Nadia Nakai will join the shutdown organised by Women for Change at the G20 summit on November 21.

Nadia Nakai has postponed the release of her upcoming music and cancelled gigs before the G20 Women’s Shutdown on Friday.

Advocacy group Women for Change has called on everyone, especially women and girls, to change their social media profile pictures to purple in solidarity with gender-based violence (GBV) victims and wants GBV to be declared a national disaster in South Africa.

The shutdown is expected to bring women together for a 15-minute standstill at 12pm on Friday on the eve of the G20 leaders’ summit in Johannesburg to honour the 15 women murdered each day in the country.

Taking to her timeline, Nadia said her highly anticipated single Really would be released later this month so she can take part in the shutdown on Friday.

“I was supposed to drop a new song, Really, featuring Nasty C, on the 21st. This date was chosen a few months ago, but I’m going to move my release date for obvious reasons,” she said.

“If you don’t know, just check my profile picture and what I stand for. We as women are not working on Friday. So the song will be released on November 28. I also cancelled my gigs on Friday. Enough is enough.”