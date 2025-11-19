Jacaranda FM scores 12 nominations for 2025 Telkom Radio Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jacaranda FM's 'The Drive with Rob & Roz'.

Jacaranda FM is celebrating a major milestone after earning 12 nominations for the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards, a nod to its feel-good music, standout broadcasting and impactful community work.

The station landed nominations in key categories including programming, podcasting, news, sport and station imaging.

The nominations are:

The Drive with Rob & Roz — Best Afternoon Show

— Best Afternoon Show Mevrou Mevrou — Best Podcast

— Best Podcast Good Morning Angels — Best Podcast & Community Project

— Best Podcast & Community Project Breakfast with Martin Bester — Best Breakfast Show

— Best Breakfast Show Martin Bester — Best Breakfast Presenter

Wayne van Jaarsveld — Content Producer

The Workzone — Day Time Show

— Day Time Show Marlinée Fouché — News Bulletin Reader

Dad Band — Multi-Channel Promotion

— Multi-Channel Promotion Xola Ntshinga — Sport Bulletin Reporter

Jacaranda FM — Station Imaging

MD Vuyani Dombo said the recognition reflects the station’s passion and commitment.

“Each nomination represents the dedication, creativity and heart our team pours into creating meaningful, entertaining and feel-good content.”