Jacaranda FM scores 12 nominations for 2025 Telkom Radio Awards

Jacaranda FM is celebrating a major milestone after earning 12 nominations for the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards, a nod to its feel-good music, standout broadcasting and impactful community work.
The station landed nominations in key categories including programming, podcasting, news, sport and station imaging.
The nominations are:
- The Drive with Rob & Roz — Best Afternoon Show
- Mevrou Mevrou — Best Podcast
- Good Morning Angels — Best Podcast & Community Project
- Breakfast with Martin Bester — Best Breakfast Show
- Martin Bester — Best Breakfast Presenter
- Wayne van Jaarsveld — Content Producer
- The Workzone — Day Time Show
- Marlinée Fouché — News Bulletin Reader
- Dad Band — Multi-Channel Promotion
- Xola Ntshinga — Sport Bulletin Reporter
- Jacaranda FM — Station Imaging
MD Vuyani Dombo said the recognition reflects the station’s passion and commitment.
“Each nomination represents the dedication, creativity and heart our team pours into creating meaningful, entertaining and feel-good content.”
