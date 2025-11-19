Mbali Ngidi returns with ‘Emadwaleni’ featuring Mawhoo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer and actress Mbali Ngidi has made her return to the music scene.

The rising Afro-soul and gqom sensation from DJ Tira’s record label Afrotainment captures the essence of perseverance, love and cultural pride in her latest single Emadwaleni featuring hitmaker Mawhoo.

Emadwaleni, which translates to “among the rocks”, draws from deep spiritual roots, symbolising the idea of love and resilience blossoming even in the harshest conditions.

“The concept of love among the rocks was drawn to me as an inspiration from the place I grew up, which is Osindisweni in a rural area surrounded by mountains,” Mbali told TshisaLIVE.

“The title symbolises a profound connection to ancestry, healing, community well-being and a holistic view of health that integrates the spiritual, natural and human worlds.”

Before she launched her solo career, Mbali sang as a backing vocalist for gospel stars and has a background in theatre, which she said shaped her knowledge and understanding of different genres and her range.

“Working with Mawhoo and Obiie was such a great experience. I got to learn a few things that will help me going forward in the industry, and I like the fact that they are very kind and focused.

“To find the balance that blends Afro-soul, gqom and 3-step, you need to focus on integrating the rhythmic identity of the genres with the melodic and atmospheric elements of Afro-soul, while allowing each component enough space to shine.”

Mbali hopes listeners will connect with the song’s storytelling.

“People say my music is like a reflection of my soul, and I think that’s because I’m always drawing from personal experiences and emotions. I’ve been through heartbreak, struggle, love, the whole nine yards. I pour all that into my craft. For me, inspiration is all about tapping into my feelings and observing life. I’m always people-watching, listening to conversations and soaking up the energy around me. Sometimes it’s a conversation with a stranger, and sometimes it’s me reflecting on my own journey. I find beauty in the everyday moments, the struggles and the joy, and I try to capture that in my music.”