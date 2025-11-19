Sizwe Zako to be honoured with star-studded ‘Sounds of a Legend’ tribute concert

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Musician and pioneering producer Sizwe Zako is set to be honoured with a tribute concert.

Veteran music producer Sizwe Zako is set to receive a big honour this year as some of South Africa’s biggest gospel and Afrosoul voices unite for a once-off tribute concert celebrating his 45-year contribution to the music industry.

The Sizwe Zako & Pure Magic: Sounds of a Legend Tribute Concert will take place on November 30 at the Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre from 3pm to 6pm and promises to be one of the biggest musical celebrations of the year.

Regarded as one of the most influential architects of South African gospel and jazz, Sizwe has spent more than four decades producing classic hits that have shaped homes, churches and festivals around the country.

“My work has inspired generations of artists and helped define the sound of modern gospel,” he said.

The concert will feature performances by artists who have worked with or been influenced by his music. The lineup includes:

Pu2ma Tiso;

Dr Khanyisa Sabuka;

Zodwa Twecu;

Veliswa Skeyi;

Pure Magic;

Sipho Ngwenya;

Dr Khanya Mayedwa;

Noluvo Duna Paliso;

Soso Maholwana;

Sgwili;

Apostle John Ngcebetsha;

Avante; and

PST Simphiwe Gwana.

Organisers say fans can also expect surprise appearances on the day. Audience members will be treated to classic hits, reimagined arrangements, emotional tributes and a rare moment where multiple legendary acts share the stage.

“Besides performances, the show will take audiences behind the scenes of my creative journey, with stories and reflections from artists who were shaped by my work. The event also promises exclusive 45th-anniversary moments prepared specifically for the celebration,” Sizwe added.

In honour of Sizwe’s passion for mentoring young musicians, the concert will also launch the New Generation Talent Search, a nationwide initiative that aims to discover:

the next Pure Magic;

South Africa’s next major gospel breakout; and

a new wave of young, multi-genre musicians.

The search will travel through communities, churches, schools and arts centres to uncover the country’s next big stars.