Carol Bouwer champions peace & ubuntu as global ‘Peace Is’ campaign lands at G20 South Africa

Media personality and businesswoman Carol Bouwer took centre stage in Johannesburg as the UN Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) brought its global “Peace Is All of Us” campaign to the G20 Summit, marking the series’ first event on African soil.

Hosted at 22 on Sloane, the “Peace is Ubuntu” summit gathered media, activists, business leaders and youth voices to spotlight the power of women in peacebuilding.

WPHF Head Tonni Ann Brodber reminded attendees that peace is practical and rooted in dignity:

“Peace is opportunity, justice, well-being. Peace is Ubuntu.”

Carol on stage advocating peace (Supplied)

Carol, a WPHF Global Luminary, delivered a powerful reflection on South Africa’s past and present:

“I am a child of apartheid. Peace only prevails when we dismantle what that system left behind.”

The event drew global peace advocates, including Afghan activist Nargis Nehan, who praised South Africans for their solidarity during Afghanistan’s crisis. Panels linked South Africa’s apartheid history with struggles in Afghanistan, Palestine and Myanmar, highlighting the need for global unity.

Industry leaders (Supplied)

A curated high-fashion and art auction closed the summit, raising support for women leading peace efforts worldwide.

After stops in London, New York and Johannesburg, the G20 edition of the “Peace Is All Of Us” campaign heads next to Cape Town, culminating in an immersive experience on Robben Island.

Carol summed up the spirit of the moment:“Peace is all of us and the time is now.”