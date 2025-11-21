Lesedi FM’s Ba2Cada announces new kick-off time for Cass vs Cada soccer match

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lesedi FM radio personality Ba2Cada has updated fans on the long-anticipated celebrity soccer clash between his team and rapper Cassper Nyovest’s squad, scheduled as part of the build-up to the Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert.

Taking to his social media platforms, Ba2Cada acknowledged the concerns raised by supporters who felt the original 10am kick-off time was too early for many people.

“Many people have complained that the 10am game is too early, as some will be running their errands, attending funerals and all. We have therefore agreed to make kickoff at 2pm. The main game will therefore start at 2pm. However, the programme will start at 11am, with a netball match and music playing to entertain people. Please pass the message that the game will now start at 2pm, Mangaung Outdoor Centre (Jabs), Bloemfontein, tomorrow (Saturday) Nov.#FillUpToyotaStadium#CassvsCada,” Ba2Cada said.

The celebrity match has generated excitement as part of Cassper’s push towards his upcoming Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert, with supporters eager to see which team will claim bragging rights on the field.