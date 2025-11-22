IN PICS | A glimpse at the Global Citizen NOW summit in Johannesburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Model and actress Pearl Thusi at the Global Citizen Now summit in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Johannesburg became the focal point of global action this week as it hosted the Global Citizen NOW summit at the Sandton Convention Centre for the first time on the African continent, on the eve of the historic G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The event on Saturday marked the culmination of the year-long “Scale Up Renewables in Africa” campaign, and highlighted new commitments to build infrastructure, create jobs and advance Africa’s clean energy future.

Global Citizen ambassadors and humanitarians Nomzamo Mbatha and Sabrina Elba, as well as actors Pearl Thusi and Siv Ngesi, led conversations about energy access.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha was a moderator at the Global Citizen Now summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka at the Global Citizen Now summit at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

Canadian model and media personality Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the Global Citizen Now summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

Left to right: Nomzamo Mbatha, actress and moderator of the Global Citizen Now summit; Sibulele Sibaca-Nomnganga, global health advocate and entrepreneur; Gqi Raoleka, CEO of the Pele Energy Group; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka former deputy president of SA and G20 summit co-convener; and Yvonne Chaka-Chaka, singer-songwriter and humanitarian. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Global Citizen Now summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

Left to right, President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and Global Citizen CEO and co-founder Hugh Evans at the Global Citizen Now summit at the Sandton Convention Centre. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha at the Global Citizen Now summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi at the Global Citizen Now summit in Sandton. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

Left to right, Dr Sivuyile Madikana, head of health care delivery transformation at Discovery Health; Lady Roslyn Morauta, chair of the Global Fund board; and Robbie Brozin, co-founder of Goodbye Malaria and Nando's at the Global Citizen Now summit. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

TimesLIVE