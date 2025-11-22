IN PICS | A glimpse at the Global Citizen NOW summit in Johannesburg

Johannesburg became the focal point of global action this week as it hosted the Global Citizen NOW summit at the Sandton Convention Centre for the first time on the African continent, on the eve of the historic G20 Leaders’ Summit.
The event on Saturday marked the culmination of the year-long “Scale Up Renewables in Africa” campaign, and highlighted new commitments to build infrastructure, create jobs and advance Africa’s clean energy future.
Global Citizen ambassadors and humanitarians Nomzamo Mbatha and Sabrina Elba, as well as actors Pearl Thusi and Siv Ngesi, led conversations about energy access.
