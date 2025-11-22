Nomzamo Mbatha, Pearl Thusi, Siv Ngesi and others lead Global Citizen NOW in Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg became the focal point of global action this week as it hosted the Global Citizen NOW summit at the Sandton Convention Centre for the first time on the African continent, on the eve of the historic G20 Leaders’ Summit in South Africa.

The event marked the culmination of the year-long Scale Up Renewables in Africa campaign, and highlighted new commitments to build infrastructure, create jobs and advance Africa’s clean energy future.

The summit saw the announcement of new projects that will expand electricity access to power more than 17.5-million homes and deliver 26.8 gigawatts of clean energy across the continent by 2030. Global Citizen’s campaign, in partnership with president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President Cyril Ramaphosa, with support from the International Energy Agency (IEA), secured pledges that will contribute to quadrupling Africa’s renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha who hosted the prestigious event, emphasised the essential role of public figures and storytellers in translating policy into real world impact.

“Even in the rising of my career I remain very rooted, understanding grass root level, who are the key players that truly need tangible and scalable support in terms of resources. It’s important to me as a story teller to be a bridge because I’m able to take policy and bridge that with the everyday person who is going to be affected by the implementation of these policies. It’s important through the arts to be that bridge,” she told TimesLIVE.

This sentiment was echoed by actress Pearl Thusi who hosted a panel discussion at the summit. She highlighted the need for meaningful activism.

“I really like doing work that I know is making an impact, whether it be internationally, or even a community. But sometimes you need to just touch one heart to touch many others. The work that I do always has to be meaningful, even if it’s an influencer post,” she said.

“I’m always going to try to find something to say that is meaningful to me. When it comes to where art and social messages converge, it’s so important to have an authenticity about it. You’ve got to try to stand for something for one thing in order to make an impact with that particular thing.

“South Africa is full of a alive with possibilities, but I feel like those possibilities are based on what’s happening internationally. We are being stifled because we are at the bottom of the continent. We are driving so much change in the hearts, and even in the medical space and other things that we’ve done.”

Actor and activist Siv Ngesi stressed the responsibility of those with platforms and resources. He has been active in ending period poverty in the country.

21 November 2025. From left to right Nomzamo Mbatha, actress and moderator of the Global Citizens Now summit, Sibulele Sibaca-Nomnganga, Global Health Advocate and Entrepreneur, GQI Raoleka CEO Pele Energy Group, Dr Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka Former Deputy president of South Africa and G20 summit co-convener and Yvonne Chaka-Chaka singer- songwriter and humanitarian. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

“If you have the platform, if you have the money, the ways and the means to get the message out there, you would have failed if you don’t use those platforms for change. It’s about creating stories that are authentic and real. Some of us were raised in townships, there are certain stories that are universal. We face similar issues and problems. It’s about creating stories that are real and timeless.”

A recurring theme at the summit was the necessity of youth involvement in global decision-making, Actor Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Elba, who is the ambassador for Global Citizen, spoke of the importance of getting young people involved in the conversations.

“The young are the ones that are empowering others to take action. I find that young people today are leading the discourse conversation. It’s up to the older generation to listen and bring them to the table to partake in those conversations —speaking to each other about these issues. It’s all good and fun when we come to an event like today and everyone’s focused. But where does that conversation carry on?”