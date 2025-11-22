WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa’s backstage arrival, Nomzamo Mbatha, Hugh Evans & more at the Global Citizen NOW

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

21 November 2025. President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Global Citizens NOW summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The Global Citizen NOW event in Johannesburg, held for the first time on the African continent, was a landmark event, not just with thought-provoking panel discussions on stage but backstage too.

Global leaders gathered at the event on the eve of the G20 to finalise the Scaling up Renewables in Africa campaign.

A moment captured away from the main cameras was President Cyril Ramaphosa engaging with dignitaries, including Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commision.

Founder and CEO of The Global Citizen Hugh Evans and Nomzamo Mbatha spoke to TimesLIVE about how they’ve been making an impact.

Hugh said education was the key to creating jobs to end poverty.

“We believe that every single person, no matter what your political background and beliefs are, should have a good education. Yesterday Nomzamo and I were at an amazing primary school and we saw first hand the power of education.”

Actor Siv Ngesi and Pearl Thusi were some of the celebrities present to contribute to the conversation on how entertainment helps to bridge the gap in translating important conversation and make an impact.

Watch the videos below:

@timeslive_video Join Joy behind the scenes at the Global Citizen Scaling Up event ♬ original sound - TimesLIVE

@timeslive_video Nomzamo Mbatha stands side to side with Co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen as they speak on the importance of ending world hunger. #globalcitizennow #globalcitizen ♬ original sound - TimesLIVE

@timeslive_video Actor Siv Ngesi says it is possible to fix Johannesburg. ♬ original sound - TimesLIVE

@timeslive_video Roslyn Morauta, global health leader and advocate speaks on the progress they have made in creating an inclusive ecosystem of equality. #globalcitizennow #globalcitizen ♬ original sound - TimesLIVE