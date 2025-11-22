WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa’s backstage arrival, Nomzamo Mbatha, Hugh Evans & more at the Global Citizen NOW

The Global Citizen NOW event in Johannesburg, held for the first time on the African continent, was a landmark event, not just with thought-provoking panel discussions on stage but backstage too.
Global leaders gathered at the event on the eve of the G20 to finalise the Scaling up Renewables in Africa campaign.
A moment captured away from the main cameras was President Cyril Ramaphosa engaging with dignitaries, including Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commision.
Founder and CEO of The Global Citizen Hugh Evans and Nomzamo Mbatha spoke to TimesLIVE about how they’ve been making an impact.
Hugh said education was the key to creating jobs to end poverty.
“We believe that every single person, no matter what your political background and beliefs are, should have a good education. Yesterday Nomzamo and I were at an amazing primary school and we saw first hand the power of education.”
Actor Siv Ngesi and Pearl Thusi were some of the celebrities present to contribute to the conversation on how entertainment helps to bridge the gap in translating important conversation and make an impact.
Watch the videos below:
