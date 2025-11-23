DBN Gogo crowns her reign with her new ‘The Godmother’ EP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DBN Gogo with her guests during a dinner celebrating the release of new new EP.

Multi-award-winning DJ, producer and cultural force DBN Gogo has officially cemented her legacy with the release of her much-anticipated project, The Godmother EP, a bold sonic statement from one of amapiano’s most formidable pioneers.

True to her moniker, “The Godmother”, DBN Gogo leans into the authority she’s earned in shaping the genre’s direction. The EP is powered by her signature deep grooves, percussive richness and a refined global edge that reflects just how far her sound has travelled.

From the streets of Pretoria, where her musical journey first took flight, to the world’s most influential dance floors, The Godmother EP embodies the pulse of a movement she helped ignite — and one she continues to expand with each new chapter.

DBN Gogo (Universal Mu)

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DBN Gogo described the project as a turning point in both sound and intention.

“This project represents growth, intention, and a renewed energy. ‘The Godmother’ isn’t just a title, it’s a responsibility,” she said. “I wanted this EP to feel like a gift to the people who have supported me from day one, and a reminder that amapiano is still expanding, still innovating, still ours.”

The EP brings together a carefully selected roster of rising talent and established hitmakers — a reflection of DBN Gogo’s central role in bridging generations within the culture. The collaborations stretch across different amapiano textures, from soulful and melodic to hard-hitting and experimental, showcasing her fearless push into new territory.

It’s been a blockbuster run for the star, who has moved effortlessly from electrifying festival stages to dominating streaming charts. With performances across Africa, Europe and the Americas, she remains one of the most influential women in modern dance music and a powerful ambassador for South African creativity on the world stage.