DJ Sbu honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by Township Entrepreneurs Alliance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality and businessman Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope has added another milestone to his storied career after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA) over the weekend.

The organisation, which focuses on developing and empowering township business owners across South Africa, celebrated the multi-hyphenate mogul for the impact he has made both in the entertainment industry and in the entrepreneurial space.

Announcing the accolade on its official platforms, TEA praised DJ Sbu’s decades-long influence and his commitment to empowering young people.

In a statement, TEA wrote:

“Honouring Sbusiso ‘DJ Sbu’ Leope for his long-standing contribution to South Africa’s creative, entrepreneurial, and social impact landscape. His journey continues to inspire generations to dream boldly, work with purpose, and uplift their communities.”

DJ Sbu, known for his trailblazing success in radio, music and business including the launch of MoFaya, one of South Africa’s leading proudly local beverage brands, has long positioned himself as an advocate for township development. Whether through motivational speaking, mentorship programmes or investment in emerging entrepreneurs, his message has remained consistent: ownership, self-belief, and community upliftment.

The award recognises both his career achievements and his ongoing role as a mentor to township innovators. Fans and industry peers have since taken to social media to congratulate him, celebrating the impact he continues to make beyond entertainment.

DJ Sbu has not yet issued a formal statement, but those close to the star say he remains committed to using his platform to “open doors for others” and inspire young South Africans to forge their own paths.