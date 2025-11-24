All you need to know about the Drakensberg Extravaganza Music Experience

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mawhoo will headline the Drakensberg Extravaganza Music Experience.

The countdown has begun to the Drakensberg Extravaganza Music Experience.

Beyond the star-studded lineup, the event will also live broadcast the Carling Knockout Cup Final match between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants.

“We value the opinions of our audience, who are passionate about music and sports,” organiser Sipho Ndaba of Drakensberg Production told TshisaLIVE.

“By broadcasting the final live on our big screens, we are creating a unique environment where fans can come together, celebrate and enjoy the match without missing performances by their favourite artists.”

Here’s what you need to know:

WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?

Mawhoo, Nkosazana Daughter, Mafikizolo, Dladla Mshunqisi, Nkeshemba, Professor, Jumbo, Blaq Diamond, Goldmax and many more.

Ukhozi FM’s Mafresh and Bingelela Mpanza will MC the event alongside Njinji, Sulkesi and Sgxobo.

WHEN AND WHERE

December 6 at the Woodstock Dam picnic site.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

Tickets are available at Ticketpro and Spar outlets

General access: R150 (R200 at the gate)

R150 (R200 at the gate) VIP: R600

R600 Cooler boxes: R50 each

WHAT TIME?

Gates open at 3pm.