All you need to know about the Drakensberg Extravaganza Music Experience

The countdown has begun to the Drakensberg Extravaganza Music Experience.
Beyond the star-studded lineup, the event will also live broadcast the Carling Knockout Cup Final match between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants.
“We value the opinions of our audience, who are passionate about music and sports,” organiser Sipho Ndaba of Drakensberg Production told TshisaLIVE.
“By broadcasting the final live on our big screens, we are creating a unique environment where fans can come together, celebrate and enjoy the match without missing performances by their favourite artists.”
Here’s what you need to know:
WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?
Mawhoo, Nkosazana Daughter, Mafikizolo, Dladla Mshunqisi, Nkeshemba, Professor, Jumbo, Blaq Diamond, Goldmax and many more.
Ukhozi FM’s Mafresh and Bingelela Mpanza will MC the event alongside Njinji, Sulkesi and Sgxobo.
WHEN AND WHERE
December 6 at the Woodstock Dam picnic site.
HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?
Tickets are available at Ticketpro and Spar outlets
- General access: R150 (R200 at the gate)
- VIP: R600
- Cooler boxes: R50 each
WHAT TIME?
Gates open at 3pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.