BabyOnBoard | Naked DJ and Kayleigh weclome their first child together

Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark announce they are expecting their first child together.
Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark announce the arrival of their first child. (Instagram/ Naked DJ)

Congratulations are in order for Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark after they announced the arrival of their first child together.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a picture of their baby’s hand, revealing she was born on October 16.

“The most perfect little soul has joined us.”

In early January the couple took their relationship to the next level when they announced they were engaged.

This is Naked DJ’s third attempt to settle down. He was previously married for two years to Real Housewives of Joburg star Naledi Willers, who succumbed to cancer in December 2021.

