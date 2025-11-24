‘I’m not getting a BBL because you don’t like my body’: actress Rorisang Mohapi calls out body shamers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rorisang Mohapi has put body shamers on blast.

The actress, who recently attended the premiere of Netflix’s Bad Influencer, donned a body-hugging white dress with red boots — but it wasn’t her outfit that got people talking. Instead, trolls honed in on her body, hurling insults.

Responding to comments, Rorisang said while she was hurt by the insults, that wouldn’t make her hate her body or make any cosmetic changes.

“The audacity and the nerve you guys had to comment on my body. The body that God gave me that I love — it’s on me, but you have a problem with it on my behalf. I don’t have a problem with my body,” she said.

“You can say anything about my outfit — I don’t care, it’s just an outfit, I can change it. But I can’t change my body.

“I’m human. I’ve got feelings. I love my body. I love my hip dips. I love every imperfection. Whatever is considered imperfect to you is perfect to me. I love my body and there’s nothing I want to change about it.

“I’m not getting a BBL because you don’t like my body. You guys are bullies. I hope God blesses you with your dream jobs so you can be so occupied that you can’t even notice what people’s bodies look like.”

Watch the video: