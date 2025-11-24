Royalty Soapie Awards open 2026 entries with a new Pan-African twist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Founder Winnie Ntshaba says this year celebrates more than television excellence.

The Royalty Soapie Awards have officially opened entries for their 8th edition, calling on production houses, broadcasters and creators to submit their best work for the 2025/2026 season.

The ceremony is set to take place in Johannesburg in March 2026, celebrating the stars and storytellers behind South Africa’s most-loved soapies and telenovelas, a genre watched by more than 25-million South Africans every day.

Entries are open to all shows aired between January 1 and December 31, across 28 categories covering acting, creativity, technical skill and innovation.

Entries open: November 17

Entries close: January 23 2026

Submit at: royaltysa.com

This year, the awards expand their continental reach with a new category honouring top soapies and telenovelas produced outside South Africa, spotlighting African storytelling and cross-border creativity.

The 2026 theme, “Echoes of Tomorrow”, celebrates the power of storytelling to shape culture, challenge thinking and inspire generations.

Organisers say the theme pays homage to:

how the soapie genre has evolved

the voices defining the future of local TV

the stories that reflect, heal and provoke

the creators building legacy through their craft

“Our soapies reflect our communities, our triumphs, our struggles and our dreams,” she said. “Echoes of Tomorrow honours the people who bring these stories to life and the future they help shape. We encourage all production houses to submit their best work and join the industry’s finest.”