WATCH | A look inside Xtremme DJ’s star-studded wedding day

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Xtremme DJ and his wife Dithapelo. (Instagram Xtremme DJ via Lesedi)

YFM presenter Xolani Mthombeni, popularly known as Xtremme DJ, and his partner Dithapelo have tied the knot.

The wedding reception was lit like a house on fire when Major Steeze performed their hit The Wedding Song for the first dance.

Actors Lusanda Mabena and Mavuso Magabane, who were MCs for the ceremony, bust some moves to get the bride and groom and guests in the spirit.

Xtremme said he was happy to make things official with the love of his life.

“My promise to you Mrs Mthombeni is to always give you space to be great and feel loved on our new journey. Saying ‘I Do’ to you was a dream come true in front of all our family and friends. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. You are so beautiful,” he said.

Candice Modiselle also recently shared images from her wedding day with her husband Sechaba Sello.

“Looking back with honour and appreciation for every single person, family and friends alike that have loved Sechaba and I so generously - to pray for us, celebrate and speak words of life over our union. Re a leboga,” she said.

