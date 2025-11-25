DJ Sphectacula and Naves celebrate back-to-back SADMA wins: ‘We’re having the time of our lives on radio’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gagasi FM’s dynamic duo, DJ Sphectacula and DJ Naves, are on a high after bagging the Best Radio DJ award at the 2025 South African Dance Music Awards (SADMA) their second consecutive win.

The awards ceremony, held at the Durban Playhouse on Saturday, celebrated standout contributors across Amapiano, 3 Step and Afro House, with performances from some of the country’s biggest names. For Sphectacula and Naves, the night was a reminder of how far they’ve come and how much the listeners continue to ride with them.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the pair said the win reflected not only their passion for radio but also the support system they had around them.

“To win it, and for the second time in a row, is testimony to the great fun we’re having broadcasting on Gagasi FM. It’s also evidence of what comes out when you put a great team together and say, ‘Go and kill it!’” they said.

“Shout-out to Gagasi FM management for nurturing a great environment for innovation and allowing us to play as close to the edge as possible.”

Music loading and it’s heavy

Away from radio, the Kings of the Weekend say they’re deep in studio discussions about whether to drop a full EP soon.

“We’re deciding whether to release an EP or not because we have the music, hey,” they teased.

Fans can expect new collaborations, including KOTW ft Dladla Mshunqisi, Sazified and Beast RSA, as well as another star-studded track featuring Zeh McGeba, Azana and Drega.

Kings Of The Weekend delighted by their award recognition (Ziphozonke Zulu)

What’s next for the Kings of the Weekend?

The pair say KOTW is entering a new era one that will push boundaries beyond what fans may be used to.

“We like to challenge ourselves to reinventing who we are constantly. Expect to see us dabble in things you didn’t expect as we push more into the entrepreneurial space,” they said.

“But radio and music will stay. We love the people who love and respect us too much to disappear.”

