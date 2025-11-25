John Kani receives Lifetime Achievement Award at National Film and TV Awards

The National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) South Africa returned to the Opera Theatre in Pretoria for its third annual edition, honouring the icons, trailblazers and rising stars shaping the future of South African entertainment.
The ceremony, broadcast live on VooVix TV, showcased electrifying performances, guest presenters and surprise appearances that lit up the evening.
The most emotional and defining moment of the night was the presentation of the NFTA Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 to the legendary John Kani.
“This is one of the greatest honours of my life,” he said in his acceptance speech.
“I thank the National Film and TV Awards for recognising this journey and dedicating this award to me as a reminder that every young actor rising in our nation carries the potential to change the world. May this inspire all who are on their way up to keep going, keep creating and keep believing.”
Other veteran actors honoured on the night included Jerry Mofokeng, Sello Maake kaNcube and Alfred Ntombela.
FULL LIST OF NFTA 2025 WINNERS:
- Best Actress in a TV Series (sponsored by Kryolan South Africa): Zenande Mfenyana – Inimba (season 1);
- Best Supporting Actor in a Film (Sponsored by The African Penguin Guesthouse & Conference Centre): Francois Jacobs — Khaki Fever;
- Best Newcomer (sponsored by MondayRepublic.com): Thandolwethu Zondi – GO! (season 1);
- Best Scripted TV Series (sponsored by Dechavel Watches): Shaka iLembe (Mzansi Magic, season 2);
- Best Female TV Personality (sponsored by Rekorderlig Cider & Cape Brewing Company): Londie London – The Real Housewives of Durban;
- Best TV Presenter (sponsored by Dechavel Watches): Devi Govender – The Devi Show;
- Best Comedian: Celeste Ntuli;
- Best Competition Show (sponsored by 0861 Africa): Big Brother Mzansi (season 5);
- Best Entertainment Show: Real Housewives of Durban (season 5);
- Outstanding Performance (sponsored by Mentos): Wiseman Mncube – Shaka iLembe (season 2); Zamani Mbatha – Shaka iLembe (season 2);
- Best Feature Film (sponsored by REVIVE): The Heart is a Muscle;
- Best Producer : Desiree Markgraaff & Nomzamo Mbatha – Shaka iLembe;
- Celebrity Personality of the Year (sponsored by George & Manana Wines): Lawrence Maleka;
- Best Production Company (sponsored by Tempest Car Hire): Quizzical Pictures;
- Best TV / Streaming Network: Showmax;
- Best Non-Scripted TV Series: Young, Famous & African;
- Best Documentary: Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey;
- Best TV Drama Series: Skeem Saam;
- Best Afrikaans TV Series: Binnelanders;
- Best Podcast (sponsored by J’adore Collection): Open Chats Podcast;
- Best Current News Programme: Expresso Show – Graeme Richards, Carissa Cupido, Ryle, Zanele, Ewan, Carl;
- Best Actor in a TV Series (sponsored by Château Gâteaux): Clint Brink – Kings of Jo’burg (season 3);
- Best Supporting Actress in a Film (sponsored by Native Child): Loren Loubser – The Heart is a Muscle;
- Best Actress in a Film (sponsored by Kryolan South Africa): Anel Alexander – Semi-Soeter;
- Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series (sponsored by Lola Lee Beauty): Angela Sithole – Empini;
- Best Director: Angus Gibson – Shaka iLembe (season 2);
- Best Male TV Personality: Sweet Guluva;
- Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series: Sphamandla Dhludhlu – Marked (season 1);
- Best Actor in a Film: Keenan Arrison – The Heart is a Muscle; and
- Best African International Film: Meet the Khumalos (South Africa, Netflix).
