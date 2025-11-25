John Kani receives Lifetime Achievement Award at National Film and TV Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) South Africa returned to the Opera Theatre in Pretoria for its third annual edition, honouring the icons, trailblazers and rising stars shaping the future of South African entertainment.

The ceremony, broadcast live on VooVix TV, showcased electrifying performances, guest presenters and surprise appearances that lit up the evening.

The most emotional and defining moment of the night was the presentation of the NFTA Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 to the legendary John Kani.

“This is one of the greatest honours of my life,” he said in his acceptance speech.

“I thank the National Film and TV Awards for recognising this journey and dedicating this award to me as a reminder that every young actor rising in our nation carries the potential to change the world. May this inspire all who are on their way up to keep going, keep creating and keep believing.”

Other veteran actors honoured on the night included Jerry Mofokeng, Sello Maake kaNcube and Alfred Ntombela.

Jerry Mofokeng at the 2025 National Film and TV Awards. (Supplied by 2025 National Film and Television awards. )

Sello Maake kaNcube at the 2025 National Film and TV Awards. (Supplied by the 2025 National Film and Television awards. )

FULL LIST OF NFTA 2025 WINNERS: