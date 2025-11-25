Kenny Kunene gears up for electrifying set at Radio 2000’s iYouth eNdala

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessman-turned-DJ Kenny Kunene is gearing up to rock the stage at Radio 2000’s iYouth eNdala event on November 29 at Disoufeng, Soweto, and he says fans should prepare for nothing short of fireworks.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kenny expressed his excitement about returning to one of Soweto’s most vibrant venues.

“What excites me about this event is the energy the patrons have,” he said. “The name of the event is iYouth eNdala, which you could easily say is uGugu uThandayo. Even if you find young people there, it’s mature young people who know how to have fun.”

Kenny believes stepping on stage comes with the responsibility of setting the tone for the night.

“When I get on stage, I’m responsible for the crowd’s happiness,” he said. “My fans can expect an electrifying performance from lounge to deep house, and I know ladies love the sing-alongs. Mostly, my set depends on the mood in the venue. To connect with the crowd, I need to play what resonates with them. I can say I truly connect with the crowd.”

After wrapping up his set at Disoufeng, Kenny will head straight to Tomtiger in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, where he is also scheduled to perform as part of his packed weekend lineup.

Though much of his career has unfolded in politics and business, Kenny’s love for music has remained steady. In 2011, he released the Sushi Mix Joburg–Cape Town album under Soul Candi, and this passion is now extending to the artists he mentors.

This week, members of his stable were signed by Sony Music, a milestone he says reflects the hard work his team has put in. Among the releases he’s excited about is a track he produced for Thabo The Drummer.

“There’s a song I produced for my artist, Thabo The Drummer. I’m grooming young people, especially when it comes to financial management, how they can invest their money, not spend recklessly, and be mindful of Sars, because that agency strikes when young artists blow up.”

As he prepares for the Soweto showcase, Kenny says his mission remains the same: give fans an unforgettable night and keep investing in the next generation of talent.